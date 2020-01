LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers in Loudon County now have a new tool to save lives.

The Sheriff’s Office receiving three automatic external defibrillators (AED’s), one for each of the county’s patrol zones.

These life-saving devices were donated by Priority EMS.

They’ll be in the back of a patrol car at all times, ready to respond to an emergency.

The objective is to reduce the number of deaths by sudden cardiac arrest.