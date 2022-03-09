KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Millions of people are feeling the impact of soaring gas prices, particularly those who drive to earn a living.

Tracy Nichols delivers for two online ordering platforms, GrubHub and InstaCart, seven days a week. She drives with two phones mounted to her windshield, each periodically offering her a delivery paying between $5-6 on average. That’s the total amount she expects to earn from the moment she accepts the job, to the moment she’s dropping off the food to a customer.

“I pay my bills out of this, I pay my car payment, my insurance, my rent, my electric bill, this is my livelihood,” she said.

As an independent contractor, Nichols is responsible for her own car maintenance, tires, and fuel. She makes between 10-15 deliveries every day, though she pointed out weekends are always best for business. It’s a job she’s enjoyed for more than two years, but recently rising prices at the pump are causing her to stay awake at night worried.

“How am I going to make my car payment, my insurance, my electric bill, my rent. It’s taking a big chunk of my livelihood,” she said.

Nicholas fills up every night to prepare for the next day. She estimates fuel now takes more than 70% of her daily earnings.

“I put $27 in my tank for eight gallons of gas. So, taking what I made yesterday, and you deduct that, it is not very much,” she said.

She’d like to see companies offer an incentive to help their drivers get through the global issue, but she also wants the public to know their gratuity is critical to offset the burden. She even used her car’s back windshield to get the word out.

“Every day, it seems like gas goes up 10 cents. And I don’t think people realize that we depend on them for our income, the tips that come from them, because we get a small amount. I think they’re under the impression that the companies are paying us more, but they aren’t,” Nicholas added.

We reached out to a couple of online delivery platforms to get their thoughts on the growing challenge for delivery drivers.

A spokesperson for Uber wrote:

“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cashback with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”

A spokesperson for DoorDash sent this:

“We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cash back on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers. We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.”