Democratic Knox County leaders call for unity to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Democratic leaders in Knox County say they are united in their efforts to fight COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Democratic elected officials in the county gathered via Zoom to ask Governor Bill Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate.

They also put out a call for people in the community to follow the guidelines, fight COVID-19 fatigue, and respect each other.

“We definitely have to figure out how to unite around this and respect each other. I’m tired of Democrat or Republican, mask or no mask, Board of Health or no Board of Health. We are not each other’s enemy.” Dr. Dasha Lundy

“This is a public health crisis and we have to take bold steps. People’s lives are at stake.” State Representative Sam McKenzie

At this point, with cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continuing to rise in Tennessee, Governor Lee has not issued a mask mandate and has said, “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this.”