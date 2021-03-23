Demolition at Y-12 National Security Complex removes last remaining structure of biology complex

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A massive six-story building at the Y-12 National Security Complex is now gone.

The building was destroyed Tuesday, and was the last remaining structure that made up the former biology complex. It was originally constructed for processing uranium in the 1940s.

Tuesday’s work, part of an ongoing process unfolding in Oak Ridge, to clean up contaminated buildings that have stood empty for decades and to convert them into places that can be safely put to use again.

Last year similar work was done to clean up East Tennessee Technology Park, which enriched uranium for atomic weapons.