KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming Tennessee Department of Transportation demolition project will temporarily close the intersection of two state roads in Knoxville.

The intersection of Alcoa Highway and John Sevier Highway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, April 22 to 8 a.m. the next morning in order to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge in this area.

Drivers from John Sevier Highway wanting to access Alcoa Highway southbound will be detoured to Alcoa Highway northbound, then to Maloney Road, and will use the newly-constructed bridge to access Alcoa Highway southbound.

Motorists from Alcoa Highway southbound wanting to access John Sevier Highway will be detoured to Topside Road, then to Maryville Pike, and then onto John Sevier Highway.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.