KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Defense Department on Tuesday announced the launch of an online memorial that recognizes more than 47,000 U.S. service members who have died on active duty since Jan. 1, 1985.

It is the only DoD memorial to include peacetime deaths.

Military in Lasting Tribute is a website that honors the service and sacrifice of fallen soldiers, sailors and Marines. Each service member included on the memorial site will have a dedicated page that lists the honoree’s name, their branch of service, rank and date of death, as well as their photo of a service branch seal if a photo is not available.

Visitors have the option to share the link to a memorial via email or social media.

The content on the page was provided through submissions from families of the fallen. The Department of Defense invites families to submit their loved ones to be added to the memorial through a link on the website. Only those family members who have pertinent information gleaned from official forms may submit content, and all submissions are thoroughly reviewed before appearing in the memorial. Learn more about how to submit a name.

Deceased service members will not be added to the memorial without a family member’s permission. All honorees will be available for viewing in a central location on the website.

The website says those who are ineligible for inclusion include anyone convicted of a federal or state capital crime, those convicted of being a Tier III sex offender, crimes that led to their own death, and those whose death, “occurred under circumstances that would bring discredit upon the person’s military service.”

