KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office shared they are investigating a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident occurred on Chapman Hwy just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The conditions of the victim in not known.

It is believed that a silver 4-door Toyota Tundra with one male occupant left the scene of the crime.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information about the driver of the Toyota Tundra you are asked to contact Detective Johnny Bohanan at 865-774-3937.