Deputies look for missing Blount County man showing signs of dementia

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing man who family members say is showing signs of early-onset dementia.

George T. Hicks, 64, was last seen Sunday morning around 9 a.m. walking on Old Knoxville Highway near Sam Houston School Road. They stopped and asked him if he wanted a ride, but he said he wanted to walk. Family says he often goes out for walks, but he did not return home from this one.

Deputies say they have received information he was seen earlier Monday on Foothills Mall Drive as well as in the Six Mile area.

He is described as 5-feet-11, 150 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and a beard. He was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and either dark blue or black pants and a camouflage hat.

Anyone who has seen Hicks in the last 24 hours is asked to call Sheriff's Office Investigation during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001 or Blount County Dispatch at (865) 273-5001.