KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they believe robbed a Marathon gas station Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at 9:45 p.m. at Marathon Station 280 on Highway 113 in White Pine. JCSO said the suspect was described as a Black male wearing all black and carrying a handgun.

Suspect of an armed robbery at a Marathon in White Pine on Wednesday, March 23 (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office).

A K-9 attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful, according to JCSO.

If you have any idea who the suspect is or have any information on the incident, call Sgt. Chris Williamson at 865-471-6000 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.