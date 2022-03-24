KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is trying to make contact with a shooting suspect that barricaded himself in his home Thursday evening in North Knox County. According to Sheriff Tom Spangler a call came into the dispatch center around 7:40 p.m. for a suspected shooting on Rollins Road.

Deputies arrived and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway. Witnesses were able to describe the suspect’s vehicle to law enforcement. The vehicle was tracked to a nearby home on Luger Road, just off Rifle Range Road near Tommy Schumpert Park.

Spangler said the situation is ongoing and the suspect has barricaded himself in his home but they have not made contact with him. The suspect is believed to be the only person in the home.

Sheriff’s deputies, the KCSO SWAT team, and a negotiators unit are on the scene. Spangler asked neighbors to stay inside their homes.

“We’re waiting on to see if negotiations can make any kind of contact with him, and we’ll go with it from there,” Spangler said. “Time is on our hands. We’re waiting to see if we can make contact with the individual.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.