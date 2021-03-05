Deputies say Cosby man shot neighbor’s dog, pointed gun at law enforcement

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Cosby man is under arrest after reportedly shooting someone’s dog and pointing a shotgun at law enforcement.

A report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office states everything started when a woman’s dog went into her neighbor’s yard on Keener Road. The sheriff’s office said the woman and Keener had disagreements over dogs in the past.

Deputies say Keener pointed a shotgun at law enforcement after finding him hiding behind an outbuilding. After that, he was taken into custody without trouble.