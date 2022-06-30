KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grainger County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a Rutledge teen who went missing on Wednesday.

Christian Blackburn, 17, was last seen around midnight Wednesday in area of Poor Valley Road in Rutledge. He is described as standing 6’1″, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.





Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department at 865-828-3613 or dispatch at 865-828-3337.