Deputies search for missing Sevier County man

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen on August 7.

Dylon Lafollette, 24, was last seen in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier County. No other information was immediately made available.

If you have any information, the sheriff’s office is asking you to contact Detective Dexter Robbins at 865-774-3943.

