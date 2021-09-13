Deputies search for missing Sevier County man

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen on August 7.
Dylon Lafollette, 24, was last seen in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier County. No other information was immediately made available.
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park temporarily closes road for maintenance
- Bike through the Smokies with 7th annual Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash
- Find alternatives to Cades Cove Loop Road in the Great Smoky Mountains
- Bluegrass & Appalachian traditions showcased at Townsend Fall Festival
- Great Smoky Mountains now testing paid parking at Laurel Falls
If you have any information, the sheriff’s office is asking you to contact Detective Dexter Robbins at 865-774-3943.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.