Deputies show support for KCSO family members battling COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is going above and beyond the call of duty to support two of their own battling COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of members joining outside Tennova Health in Powell Saturday evening to show respect for Officer Toby Keiser and Sarah Stidam, whose husband, Tim, is a member of KCSO.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Keiser and Stidam are both battling COVID-19 and are on ventilators.

“They both along with their families and the healthcare workers caring for them could all use our prayers,” KCSO said in a statement of WATE 6 On Your Side.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Kristen Gallant shared a story of how the community is rallying around the Stidam family.

