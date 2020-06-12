Knox County deputy on leave after wreck and DUI citation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An off-duty Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on leave after being involved in an accident that resulted in a misdemeanor DUI citation, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The deputy was involved in a single car non-injury vehicle accident on Thursday that was investigated by the Knoxville Police Deparmtent.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler ordered the Office of Professional Standards to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The ransomware attack on the City of Knoxville’s computer system has hindered the investigation and it is not complete, accoridng to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, identified only as “Deputy Barnes,” has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the news release.

Spangler is deeply disappointed in the Deputy’s actions and lack of judgment, the news release said.

