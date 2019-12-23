Deputy whose cruiser was hit head-on released from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County deputy who was injured when his cruiser was hit head-on early Friday has been discharged from the hospital.

Kirk Johnson, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy, has been discharged from UT Medical Center, the hospital confirmed Monday.

Johnson’s patrol car was hit by a car driven by William Harold Smith, 39, of Knoxville College Drive, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Smith faces multiple charges including possession of drugs, evading arrest, DUI, vehicular and aggravated assault.

Johnson’s car was hit during a pursuit on Magnolia Avenue near Kirkwood Street. The car driven by Smith also hit a Knoxville Police Department forensic unit vehicle, according to an accident report.

