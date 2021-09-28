Desheena Kyle investigation leads police to body in North Knoxville, identity unknown

KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation into the disappearance of a missing Knoxville woman led to the discovery of a body Tuesday night in North Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, a body was found in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road.

Knoxville Police said their investigation into Desheena Kyle, who has been missing for more than three months, led them to the home.

“The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed,” the department said in a release. “The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a full autopsy and identification.”

The department said its investigation into Kyle’s disappearance is continuing.

