Desheena Kyle investigation leads police to body in North Knoxville, identity unknown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knoxville Police cruiser

KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation into the disappearance of a missing Knoxville woman led to the discovery of a body Tuesday night in North Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, a body was found in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road.

Knoxville Police said their investigation into Desheena Kyle, who has been missing for more than three months, led them to the home.

“The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed,” the department said in a release. “The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a full autopsy and identification.”

The department said its investigation into Kyle’s disappearance is continuing.

This is a developing story. Get updates by downloading the WATE News app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police searching for missing woman

TVA requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Jacobs urges law director to appeal school mask mandate

Tennessee Treasures: Founders Park in Farragut

Knoxville police holding National Night Out on Oct. 12

Tennessee Treasures: Campbell Station Inn