Details, 911 calls released from Monday’s deadly helicopter crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More information came to light Tuesday about the helicopter crash that killed one of the founders of Clayton Homes.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday a chopper went down and sank into the Tennessee River.

Four people were on board the aircraft including well-known businessman Jim Clayton, founder of Clayton Homes and a philanthropist through the Clayton Foundation. He was one of three people pulled from the water after the crash.

His brother and co-founder of the Clayton businesses, Joe Clayton, did not make it out, and his body was eventually recovered by divers.

As neighbors and witnesses waited for help to arrive, they jumped into action, helping save the three survivors of the crash.

Frantic calls to 911 reveal what neighbors saw when a helicopter crashed in the Tennessee River behind their homes.

NTSB officials say it is unclear at this time if the aircraft went down right after departure or while trying to return.

“I am devastated and completely heartbroken by the loss of my wonderful brother, Joe. Joe and I were as close as two brothers can be, and, as only siblings, we have supported each other since growing up together on a farm in West Tennessee and as business partners for decades. My thoughts and concerns are totally for Joe’s family right now.” Jim Clayton

