Developing: Knox County deputies take 2 in custody after being shot at through motel door

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Update (2:47 p.m.): KCSO reporting that officers were shot at through a motel door by two suspects as they were approaching the room.

The officers did not return fire, and none were injured.

After a brief standoff, KCSO took the two suspects into custody.

Prior to the shooting, KCSO officers responded to the Days Inn in reference to a burglary and stolen vehicle just after 1 p.m.

Two people have been taken into custody by law enforcement officers after a report of “shots fired” near a Days Inn at Exit 407 on Interstate 40 in Sevier County.

Sevier and Knox County deputies have responded to the scene. We believe there have been no injuries.

