KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McClung Museum of History is holding a special festival for Día de los Muertos in honor of Mexican cultures and traditions.

The festival, “Celebración Comunitaria del Día de los Muertos,” is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m., and the museum says the event will feature dance, music, artist demonstrations, and culinary demonstrations.

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead in English, is a Mexican tradition celebrated to honor loved ones who have died by sharing stories and keeping their memories alive. The tradition is celebrated between late October and Nov. 2, although some dates can vary because of tradition and interpretation.

The McClung museum has a special exhibition “The Sprit of Día de los Muertos” that started in August and is running through December 10. The exhibition is guided by several members of the East Tennessee Latine community, the McClung Museum said.

When observing Día de los Muertos, some traditions followed include families cleaning and decorating the grave of their loved ones and covering them with marigold flowers. More known observations that are also traditional include altars decorated with photos, candles, marigolds, sugar skulls, and the favorite food and beverages of those honored.

RSVP for the event is available through eventbrite. To learn more about Día de los Muertos, click here.