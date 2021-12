BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A minor earthquake was reported near the Knox/Blount County line early Wednesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., the United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.2 magnitude earthquake just outside of Wildwood.

Did You Feel It? Early this morning a minor earthquake under Northern Blount County TN . The USGS confirmed with some reports #tnwx @wateweather #eathquake #quake pic.twitter.com/9Rj03jt5mC — WATE Justin Kiefer (@justinkieferwx) December 8, 2021