CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake in Fincastle just before 4:30 p.m.

The USGS previously reported this earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5, before upgrading it to a 2.8 magnitude earthquake at around 5 p.m.

