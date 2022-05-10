KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those who lost their homes in the Sevier County wildfires, there is financial help available.

The Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors and the Tennessee Realtors groups have teamed up to give people impacted by the fires up to $1,000 in rent or mortgage assistance. The assistance is open to anyone who qualifies in the community.

“Our heart just goes out to anyone in the community that was affected. It is devastating when anything like this happens,” said Rebecca Marcum, the CEO of the Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors.

More than 200 buildings burned in this year’s fires. To apply, visit https://tnrealtors.com/2022/04/wildfire-relief-application. The deadline to apply is June 30th.

The funds are coming from the REALTORS Relief Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to providing housing-related assistance to victims of disasters. It was created as a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and it helps restore and rebuild communities affected by disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, and tornados.