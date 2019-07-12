DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse customers: Continue watching WATE newscasts live

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse may have removed WATE-TV from their channel lineups, but you can still watch WATE’s newscasts live.

Miss Tearsa Smith and Doug Currin in the mornings? Miss Lori Tucker, Bo Williams and Kristin Farley in the afternoons or at 11? Miss the region’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast from the WATE 6 Storm Team?

Watch WATE 6 On Your Side news, weather and sports every day digitally.

You can watch our newscasts live at WATE.com on mobile, app or desktop. We live stream digitally all our local newscasts.

And if you miss the live newscast, the latest news shows are looped between live newscasts.

