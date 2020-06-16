Dirty Guv’nah’s, Ben Rector confirmed for rescheduled Southern Skies Music Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers of the Southern Skies Music Festival have confirmed the initial artist lineup for the event after it was rescheduled to next year due the spread of Covid-19.

The inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival, produced by Dogwood Arts and curated by The Dirty Guv’nahs, was rescheduled to May 15, 2021 due to the spread of Covid-19. The inaugural festival was originally scheduled for May 16, 2020.

Ben Rector, The Dirty Guv’nahs, and The New Respects will return in 2021 after the being named to the original artist lineup.

American Idol finalist and Knoxville-native, David Francisco, had also been named to the artist lineup. Josh Lovelace of NEEDTOBREATHE, Elenowen, Sawyer, Electric Darling, and Carly Bannister were also scheduled to perform. Organizers have yet to confirm whether any other artists from the original lineup will return.

The festival replaces the Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival after it was announced in November that Dogwood Arts Festival board of directors voted to suspend the event “indefinitely.”

You can learn more about Southern Skies at the festival’s website www.southernskiesmusicfestival.com.

Tier 2 prices are $45 while supplies last. VIP tickets are available for $150 with access to a premium viewing area, hangout space with private bars and restrooms, and festival merchandise.