Disabled woman pushed out of van before police pursuit

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) - A police pursuit of a stolen van led to a crash in Knox County Saturday.

Oak Ridge Police initially said a man removed a disabled woman in the van from her wheelchair. The mother of the victim said she was sitting in a seat of the vehicle when she was pushed out. The wheel chair remained in the vehicle during the crash.

Police say this situation happened in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on the 300-block of Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

After a pursuit by the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the van crashed at the intersection of Clinton Highway and Powell Drive.

WATE's crews on the scene saw two people being transported by ambulance. Oak Ridge Police say the driver of the van was taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time. Criminal charges are pending.

Brad Jones is a friend of the family involved. He says he set up a GoFundMe account to help replace the wheelchair that was lost in the wreck. He says storm needs the wheelchair to get around.

"There is not a better person in the world that Storm," said Jones. "She wouldn't hurt a fly. I knew that Tommy and Mary Rose would never ask for help so I went ahead and started a Go Fund Me account to help them out."

The GoFundMe raised more that $1,000 in less than 24 hours. Jones says attributes the success to Storm's impact on their small Coalfield community.

"We're also getting people from other areas that are helping too," said Jones. "It just kind of shows the kind of person she is. That she's just a sweet kind, innocent person that had something horrible happen to."

To donate to the GoFundMe page click here.