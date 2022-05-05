TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Monroe County by a hiker.

Investigators responded to the area of Old Furnace Road in the Tellico Plains area earlier this week after a hiker reported finding what appeared to be human remains, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said detectives confirmed that the remains were human. The victim was able to be identified and the family has been contacted.

Knoxville Regional Forensic Center along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.