KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Disney Princess – The Concert is coming to Knoxville!

The show is a celebration of the most beloved Disney Princesses and their timeless songs. The concert will take place Wednesday, April 6 at the Tennessee Theatre.

The website states, “Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.”

On Friday, February 11th, the spring cast of Disney Princess –The Concert will release a brand new arrangement of Frozen favorites “All Is Found/Into The Unknown.” Concertgoers will have the opportunity to hear the song live in addition to more than30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The concert will run for approximately two hours with an intermission. The production is recommended for an audience ages six and up.

The production features Broadway performers appearing as themselves to sing the Princesses favorite songs. Costumed Disney characters do not appear at the event.

For more information or to buy tickets