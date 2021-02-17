Woman shot, school bus struck by gunfire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting in North Knoxville has injured a woman and damaged a Knox County school bus.

Knoxville Police say that around 2:45 p.m. officers were called to North Central Street and Atlantic Avenue for a shooting with victim.

Police say the woman was driving near the intersection of the two streets when she was hit by gunfire. Police found the vehicle crashed into a building. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

KPD also reports that a Knox County school bus was struck by a bullet during the shooting. Three people, one of whom is a student, were on board at the time of the shooting but police say no one was injured.

Knox County Schools says the bus was serving Christenberry Elementary School.

The road is closed as police continue to investigate.

“An adult female occupant of the vehicle was found unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and was transported to the UT Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. A male occupant of the vehicle was not injured during the shooting.” KPD

Anyone with information relevant to this or any other shooting investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violence plaguing the city as seen in this timeline of shootings in 2021.

The KPD is investigating a shooting with victim on N. Central Street at Atlantic Avenue. The intersection is closed to through traffic indefinitely. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/V0YTFLEKSX — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 17, 2021

