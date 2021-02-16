Juvenile female dead after shooting Tuesday night in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: Knoxville Police Department reports a juvenile female has died after a shooting Tuesday night near Cherry Street at Selma Avenue.

In a tweet, KPD reports as the responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at Selma and Cherry.

When they arrived they found a juvenile female was found unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. No suspect info at this time.

At around 7:40pm, KPD officers responded to the report of a shooting w/victim at Selma & Cherry. Upon arrival, a juvenile female was found unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at area hospital. No suspect info at this time. pic.twitter.com/LIhDA3zhGo — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 17, 2021

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

Dispatch: KPD responds to reported shooting near Cherry St. at Selma Ave.

Earlier: Dispatch confirms Knoxville Police are on the scene of a reported shooting Tuesday evening near Cherry Street at Selma Avenue.

Dispatch says that the call came in around 7:30 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene.