Juvenile female dead after shooting Tuesday night in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: Knoxville Police Department reports a juvenile female has died after a shooting Tuesday night near Cherry Street at Selma Avenue.
In a tweet, KPD reports as the responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at Selma and Cherry.
When they arrived they found a juvenile female was found unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital. No suspect info at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.
Dispatch: KPD responds to reported shooting near Cherry St. at Selma Ave.
Earlier: Dispatch confirms Knoxville Police are on the scene of a reported shooting Tuesday evening near Cherry Street at Selma Avenue.
Dispatch says that the call came in around 7:30 p.m.
