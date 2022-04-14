LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A dispute over payment for moving services on Thursday led Loudon Police to the discovery of large quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

Loudon Police responded Thursday to investigate possibly fraudulent activity after a local resident reported a moving truck company truck driver demanded more money to deliver his items after the resident had paid in full.

Responding officers detected the smell of marijuana when they attempted to speak with the driver of the moving truck, leading to a probable cause search. A total of 296 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 136 grams of marijuana and a small quantity of THC wax were found in the truck.

The truck driver has been arrested and the resident was able to collect his items.