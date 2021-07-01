District Attorney: Pandemic left ‘devastating impact’ to Knox County as drug overdoses rose

413 people died in Knox County due to a drug overdose, a 41% increase from 293 overdose deaths in 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Unfortunately, our community plans did not account for a global pandemic, which came with a devastating impact to our community’s health and social wellbeing.” That’s what Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a letter regarding the 2020 Fatal Overdose Victims and Criminal Justice Report.

The report states that 413 people died in Knox County due to a drug overdose, a 41% increase from 293 overdose deaths in 2019.

According to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center’s latest drug-related death report, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines, Heroin, and Cocaine were the top four drugs found through autopsies in the county.

DA Allen says, “It is my mission to remove the flow of deadly drugs from our community and to hold offenders accountable. At the same time, it is my hope to eradicate overdose deaths in our community.”

She adds that the DA’s Office will continue to combat the threat of deadly drugs through prosecution of drug traffickers in the community. “Together, we can make our county a safer place to live, work, and play!”

For the full Fatal Overdose Victims and The Criminal Justice System 2020 report see the document below: