District Attorney seeks death penalty in Roane County child abuse case

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The District Attorney General in Roane County now is seeking the death penalty against the parents involved in a gruesome child abuse case.

Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray face more than 60 charges between Roane and Knox County in connection to the death of their adopted 8-year-old son and for allegedly abusing several other children in their home.

In court paperwork, Roane County’s DA calls for the death penalty against the Grays if they’re convicted, due to the “…especially heinous, atrocious and cruel nature of the case.”

Going on to say it not only involved death, but torture and serious physical abuse.

Meanwhile the couple’s son, Michael Gray Jr. is facing charges in connection to this case in Knox County.

He faces 17 charges in the death of the 8-year-old.