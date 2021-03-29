District Attorney: Unidentified human skull believed to be Kevin Hamby; tree gives clues in disappearance

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The search for a Morgan County man missing since 2017 has a new lead thanks to an analysis of a tree this week after the man’s belongings along with an unidentified human male skull were found in a remote wooded area last week.

Kevin Hamby was last seen leaving his home on his Polaris RZR 1000 the evening of Nov. 14, 2017. Since then, no clues had turned up into the search for him until March 2021 and now investigators are waiting for the DNA results of an unidentified skull found near his belongings they say they now believe is his.

One week after Hamby’s all-terrain vehicle was discovered in a remote area of Pilot Mountain in Morgan County plus additional searches Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, investigators have shared more details in the case on Monday; stating that a nearby tree where Hamby’s ATV, a Polaris RZR 1000, was found had clues pointing to a crash.

Because of this report, no foul play is suspected and investigators are calling it an accident.

According to a social media post by District Attorney Russell Johnson, the analysis was conducted by Martin Schubert, Forest Manager with UT Forest Resources Research and Education Center — which indicated that the tree impacted by the ATV had undergone three growing seasons “since the initial wounding” caused to the tree.

“Schubert’s report seems to support the timeline of law enforcement’s current working theory that Kevin Hamby crashed his RZR late on the evening of November 14, 2017 then attempted to walk homeward after the crash. Schubert’s report further supports law enforcement’s conclusion that the RZR has been located in the same spot it was found for over three (3) years and not recently disposed of by some unknown third-party. As stated last week, the investigation continues to indicate this was an accident and no foul play is suspected. I hope this information continues to help you make an informed determination about the circumstance of this matter.”

The full report can be viewed below: