Documentary on Remote Area Medical clinic founder Stan Brock to debut at Nashville Film Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A documentary recounting the life of beloved humanitarian and television star Stan Brock will make its world debut in October at the Nashville Film Festival.

“Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” is directed by Paul Michael Angell. Brock co-hosted the Emmy-winning television series “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” and starred in several films including “Escape from Angola” and “Galyon: The Indestructible Man.”

The British-born Amazonian cowboy shifted his focus to bringing free health care to people in need setting up the nonprofit Remote Area Medical in 1985. RAM still provides health care free of charge around the world and is based in Rockford, Tennessee.

According to a synopsis of the film from the Nashville Film Festival, the film is “a challenging and inspirational tale of an unlikely man on an improbable and unwavering mission to resolve one of the biggest social issues of our time: the U.S. health care crisis.”

The Nashville Film Festival will be held Oct. 1-7. Other movies include: “A Perfectly Normal Family,” “Contactado, Cowboys,” “Electric Jesus,” “A Dog’s Death (La Muerte de un Perro),” “Milkwater,” “Moving On,” “Raf,” “Tahara,” “Born To Be,” “Finding Yingying,” “The Donut King,” “The Mystery of D.B. Cooper,” “The Reunited States,” “Two Gods,” and “We Don’t Deserve Dogs.”

“These films span 14 countries and a range of complex narrative and real-life stories,” Lauren Ponto, programming manager of the Nashville Film Festival, said. “Connection is more important now than ever, and each of these films and their characters and subjects offers people a sense of community, comfort and perspectives through a lens they may not have seen before.”

