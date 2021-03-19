Documentary on statewide women’s mural series debuting Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A documentary detailing the creation of seven murals across Tennessee that celebrated the centennial anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the United States will debut Saturday.

“Walls for Women” by filmmaker Colin Shuran details the undertaking by the same name. Nonprofit DMA-events and 14 female artists traversed the state using more than 200 gallons of paint for the large pieces of public art, including in Knoxville and Maryville.

“‘Walls for Women’ is a film about freedom, creativity and art — all of which coincide with each other,” Shuran, a Tullahoma native, said. “This film hosts an important message that people need to hear.”

One of the seven murals painted across Tennessee during the Walls for Women project.

The documentary includes footage and interviews with the muralists from all seven inaugural Walls for Women cities: Tullahoma (JUURI), McMinnville (Jenny Ustick & team), Knoxville (Paris Woodhull), Maryville (Nicole Salgar), Nashville (Cymone Wilder, Sarah Painter), Nolensville (Kim Radford) and Centerville (Whitney Herrington).

The 70-minute documentary will debut at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced at $12 per household, plus a $3 processing fee, and can be purchased via Shuran’s website. All proceeds go to covering Shuran’s costs in making the film. Shuran hopes to host more in-person viewings in participating Walls for Women cities this summer depending on the state of the pandemic.

“Young creatives, particularly in small towns like Tullahoma, might feel like they are lagging behind their peers who come from larger cities, as they typically lack the same career opportunities that the larger cities contain,” DMA-events co-founder Kristin Luna said. “We want to help fund young creatives’ big ideas so that they can not only explore potential career avenues but have a body of work to show when they go into job interviews down the line. We’ve watched Colin flourish over the past five years and are endlessly impressed by his passion, ideas and professionalism.”

The first round of Walls for Women was made possible by DMA partners Cycles Gladiator, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Tennessee Arts Commission, Sunbelt Rentals, Visit Knoxville, McMinnville Tourism Development Authority, Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority, Tennessee Whiskey Trail and the citizens of the town of Nolensville.