KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take your dog to the park and enjoy a beer while they play. The Bark will be Knoxville’s first indoor, outdoor dog park doubling as a beer garden.

Set to open in May, The Bark will be located at 601 Lamar Street and range more than 18,000 square feet. The new location hopes to host a safe environment for canine interaction along with space for private and group dog training sessions, grooming cage-free doggy daycare, pet store and more. While pets socialize, guests will be able to enjoy local craft brews in the beer garden.

Unlike outdoor only dog parks, The Bark will require pet shot records, pets will be behavior checked, play groups will be monitored and facilities will be sanitized daily.

The Bark will offer daily passes along with membership options.