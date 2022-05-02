KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency personnel from Sevier County were able to rescue a dog who down a 35-foot shaft into a cave Monday morning.

The Sevier County Rescue Squad and the high-angle rope rescue team from Walden’s Creek Fire Department responded to English Mountain around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a hunting dog who had fallen into a cave.

Rope technicians from both agencies used a high-angle rope system to enter the shaft, repel down and place the dog in a harness to be lifted safely out of the shaft.











The dog, named Storm, was not injured.