Dogwood Arts asks community to ‘Show Us Your Blooms’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the April 1 opening day for the dogwood trails in Knoxville postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dogwood Arts Festival has gone virtual.
Festival organizers say the trails are open to view – from a distance; and they are also encouraging people to embrace the beauty of their own neighborhoods while practicing social distancing.
Dogwood Arts has also kicked off its “Show Us Your Blooms” social media campaign.
The organization is asking people to tag them on social media in photos of flowery and scenic photos around your neighborhood. You can also use the hashtag, #showusyourblooms.
It’s been 65 years since the first Dogwood Arts trail opened in Knoxville.
