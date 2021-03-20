Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk going virtual this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is an event that has become synonymous with spring in Knoxville – the Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk.

Thousands of art lovers head downtown every year to see the art competition featuring over 100 artists.

Like so many events, the Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk changed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. To help, the organizers are taking the chalk walk virtual.

The first 500 artists or families who register for the event with receive a free 48-county box of chalk to use for their artwork.

Everyone is invited to participate, but you have to register by April 2.

You can find the link to register by clicking HERE.