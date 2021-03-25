Dogwood Arts distributing 10,000 art kits across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts will distribute 10,000 art supply kits to students thanks to a large donation of art and educational supplies.

Newell Brands donation of more than 70 pallets of markers, pens, pencils and crayons will help the East Tennessee nonprofit expand its Art Kits for Kids program.

The organization plans to distribute the kits in the coming weeks to middle and high school students currently enrolled in art classes in Knox, Blount, and Anderson counties.

Newell Brands has a manufacturing and distribution hub in Maryville.

“Newell Brand products, particularly their markers and crayons – are some of the most loved, popular brands for art supplies in the country,” Dogwood Arts Executive Director Sherry Jenkins said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity this donation provides. These supplies will make a positive impact on the lives of art educators and students navigating the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.”

Dogwood Arts distributed 3,700 kits through other local nonprofit organizations last year, the first of the Art Kits for Kids program.