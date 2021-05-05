Dogwood Arts holds first in-person art exhibition since 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts has announced the return of their Regional Art Exhibition, the first in-person art exhibition the organization has hosted since March 2020.

The exhibition will be on display from June 4 to 25 at the Emporium Center downtown. The opening will be from 5-8 p.m. June 4. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Regional Art Exhibition showcases art of all styles and genres from artists within a seven-state radius. For the 2021 exhibition, artworks must have been completed in the last two years by artists 18 years of age and older. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Artists can submit their work here.

Althea Murphy-Price, associate professor of printmaking at the University of Tennessee School of Art, will jury the exhibition and award $2,000 to artist at the opening reception on June 4.

The exhibition is sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Arts & Culture Alliance, the Slocum Foundation, and ExpressFrame. For more information on Dogwood Arts visit www.dogwoodarts.com or call 865-637-4561.