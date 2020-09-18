Dogwood Arts hosting mask art auction fundraiser

One of the masks created for the Dogwood Arts Mask-Produced exhibit and auction features the Tennessee Theatre marquee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts is covering their faces with art for a good cause. The nonprofit is hosting Mask-Produced, a virtual art exhibit and auction of mask-related artwork.

Twenty-four artists using everything from metal, leather, Swarovski Crystals, denim, paint, glass and more have created artistic masks for the exhibit. The pieces will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Greater Knoxville GRACE Fund, a resource for individual local arts and culture workers seeking financial assistance to meet basic needs.

The public can view and bid online at dogwoodarts.com now through Oct. 9 on the pieces.