Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show to be virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show is an annual tradition. The event showcases the latest trends in home improvement, landscape design, decor and more.

But this time around, the event has gone virtual.

The 2021 event is free to attend and will be accessible online from Feb. 12 to March 14 on the new website, DogwoodArts.com.

Even though the event is online, just like always, people will have the chance to connect with experts and get answers to their home improvement questions.

“The virtual House and Garden Show also incorporates or includes some virtual expert sessions. So you’re used to going to the show and being able to talk to the vendors face-to-face so this will kind of give you that same opportunity,” Shannon Herron, of Dogwood Arts, said.

Everything is free, including the seminars and the exhibitors will also be showcasing product demonstrations.

Registration to the exhibit is still open. If businesses are interested in participating, there is an application online, click here.