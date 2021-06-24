Dogwood Arts places sculptures in Knoxville, Alcoa, Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts installed 22 new sculptures over the last few weeks in East Tennessee that will be on display through next year.  

Different locations in Knoxville, Alcoa and Oak Ridge all received these new sculptures as part of the Art in Public Places program. Some of these prominent areas include McGhee Tyson Airport, Krutch Park, The Muse and Zoo Knoxville. 

“This program is really important because it makes art really accessible to everyone. You don’t have to go to a museum, you don’t have to go to a gallery,” said Shannon Heron with Dogwood Arts. “You’re just downtown enjoying dinner with your family you’re going to experience these sculptures and get exposed to artwork you might not have been exposed to otherwise.”

These 22 sculptures now add to the over 240 works of art that have been installed by Art in Public Places since it was started in 2007.  

