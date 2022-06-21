KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts is offering the public the chance to tour three ‘spectacular’ private gardens in Knoxville.

On June 24 and 25, the Savage Garden in North Knoxville, the Anderson Estate in South Knoxville, and Mary’s Garden in West Knoxville will be on display. The event is free but a $5 donation per garden is recommended. In each garden, Master Gardeners and Dogwood Arts staff will be available to answer questions. The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

In addition, on-site parking is limited and guests will be admitted on a fire-come-first-serve basis. For the Anderson Estate, a shuttle to the garden will run from Sevier Heights Baptist Church at 3140 Maloney Road.

Savage Garden

513 Altamira Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934

Savage Garden in North Knoxville, owned by Bill Dohn and Patter Cooper. (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

This garden was inspired by Arthur Savage’s visit to England. When he returned, he began building stone walls, ponds, arbors, and multiple follies. The garden would eventually fall into disrepair, but it has not been restored and it is once again “the kind of magical place envisioned by Arthur Savage”, according to Dogwood Arts.

Anderson Estate

Free parking & shuttle to the garden from Sevier Heights Baptist Church

Anderson Estate in South Knoxville, owned by Fred and Sandra Anderson (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

This garden overlooks the Great Smoky Mountains and Dogwood Arts described it as a plant collectors garden. Over 500 varieties of hosta are featured alongside a wide collection of azaleas, camellias, rhododendrons, conifers, and a native plant display garden. There is also an 1800s cemetery, an enchanted forest, and a frog haven with a bubbling brook and waterfall.

Mary’s Garden

513 Altamira Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934

Mary’s Garden in West Knoxville, owned by Michael and Mary Bates (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

This garden began in 1993 and it has grown to include many roses and perennials in addition to several native dogwood trees. This garden also features a wide assortment of hydrangea. Dogwood Arts says “the explosion of blooms at peak season is glorious!”