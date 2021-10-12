KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts is looking to keep the city blooming this spring through its Bazillion Blooms tree sale now through Nov. 17.

Bare-root trees, 2 to 4 feet tall, are on sale now for $25 each, or $20 for five or more. The trees are disease-resistant, April-blooming, and available in either white or pink flowering varieties. Orders are being taken through Nov. 17 and will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Dogwood Arts office, 123 W. Jackson Ave.

“We started Bazillion Blooms in 2009 with a mission to revitalize tree plantings along the historic Dogwood Trails,” said Dogwood Arts trails and gardens manager Vicki Baumgartner. “Since then, over 12,000 dogwood trees have been added to East Tennessee’s landscape, ensuring our region’s spring beauty will continue well into the future.”

The nonprofit distributes the trees in the fall, giving them time to develop strong root systems over the winter months before facing the summer heat. Orders can be made year-round online.

Trees can also be purchased as a gift to celebrate a special event, honor an individual or memorialize someone. Gift trees can be purchased through Dogwood Arts and include a handwritten commemorative card mailed to the recipient of the purchasers’ choosing. The trees are planted along one of Knoxville’s historic Dogwood Trails. The trails were created in 1955 to help beautify city neighborhoods.