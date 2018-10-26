DOJ's Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force to focus on illegal prescriptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Justice Department is hoping to step up its efforts in fighting the growing opioid epidemic.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Doug Overbey, calls the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force yet another piece of the puzzle in trying to deal with the surge in opioid abuse everywhere, but especially in the Appalachian region.

The Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force will supply extra resources to identify medical professionals prescribing the opioids and the people who are filling those prescriptions.

Those people people are part of what U.S. Attorney Doug Overbey calls a scheme to put those medications on the street.

"Unfortunately the market has been flooded with unnecessary opioid prescriptions and those unnecessary prescriptions end up on the streets, end up getting folks addicted, end up with folks having overdoses, and this is an effort to get at the root of the problem," said Overbey. "What we're talking about is saving lives and when you're having (here in our area) one overdose death a day, that's far too many."

The new strike force aims to combat the epidemic in the form of additional funding and investigators, nine different U.S. Attorneys' Districts and is federally funded through the Department of Justice.

The Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force will utilize the expertise and resources of the Health Care Fraud Unit, the FBI, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the Inspector General and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

