KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second year in a row, fans are encouraged to “dress up in your Dolly-best” and head to Knoxville’s Old City neighborhood for the 2022 Dolly Fest the first weekend of June.

Dolly Fest will run from June 3-5 and will help support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Knox County. Festivities include a main stage with live music performances, a Dolly-themed Maker’s Market and other events throughout the area.