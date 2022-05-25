KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second year in a row, fans are encouraged to “dress up in your Dolly-best” and head to Knoxville’s Old City neighborhood for the 2022 Dolly Fest next month.

Dolly Fest will run from June 3-5 and will help support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Knox County. Festivities include a main stage with live music performances, a Dolly-themed Maker’s Market and other events throughout the area.

The weekend will kick off with a Dolly-themed First Friday event series. Old City shops, restaurants and bars will be offering a variety of themed events including, food and drink specials, art shows, music and more.

Live music performances will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the main stage between Jackson Avenue and Summitt Hill Drive.

List of life performers:

Leah Blevins

Aaron Vance

Adeem The Artist

Kelle Jolly

Marble City Opera

Jeff Barbra & Sarah Pirkle

The festival will conclude with a special-edition craft market with 30 local artists, crafters and makers featuring Dolly-themed wares. The market will take place on West Jackson Avenue between S Central and the ramp between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Follow @knoxdollyfest on Instagram for the latest updates or visit oldcityknoxville.org/dollyfest for more information on how to sign up to be a participating business or market vendor.